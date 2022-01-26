A peak in coronavirus infections likely has occurred in Minnesota, but Mayo Clinic forecasters on Wednesday warned that the state's fifth pandemic wave is far from over.

Mayo's updated modeling predicted a peak in Minnesota's COVID-19 cases on Jan. 31, but the lag in reporting confirmed infections means that viral spread is already declining, said Curtis Storlie, a co-creator of Mayo's predictive COVID-19 model and 14-day forecast.

"We're likely at peak, reaching peak," Storlie said. "What does that mean? It means we're half done with this current surge. It's important to recognize the omicron surge is not over. There's going to be thousands of infections and hospitalizations on the way back down, too."

The predictions match with sewage sampling at water treatment plants indicating declining presence of the virus in the Twin Cities and south-central Minnesota but not yet in the rest of the state.

Mayo officials provided an update on Wednesday as the Minnesota Department of Health reported another 52 COVID-19 deaths and 15,572 coronavirus infections. While 82% of Minnesota's 11,282 COVID-19 deaths involved seniors, Wednesday's report included Carver and Cook county residents in their 30s and a Dakota County resident 25-29.

Minnesota for the second straight day reported a decline in the positivity rate of COVID-19 testing to 22.9% in the seven-day period ending Jan. 15. The rate of tests performed also began to decline, an indicator that the declining positivity rate isn't because of more people seeking to know if they have COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota increased slightly to 1,553 on Tuesday, but less than 15% of those patients required intensive care. That is a lower rate than in other pandemic waves over the past two years.

"The severity of illness overall is clearly less with omicron compared with delta and other variants and clearly that is impacted by vaccinations and boosters," said Dr. Conor Loftus, chairman of Mayo's outpatient practice.

Hospital systems continued to report unvaccinated patients were more likely to need intensive care and ventilators to maintain adequate oxygen intake. Among 405 patients with COVID-19 admitted to Allina Health hospitals on Tuesday, 56% were unvaccinated while 28% were vaccinated without booster doses and 16% had received boosters. Among the 46 patients in ventilators, 38 were unvaccinated.

Minnesota ranks 17th among states with almost 67% of its population vaccinated with the initial one- or two-dose series, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state also ranks second with nearly 53% of its fully vaccinated residents receiving boosters to address waning immunity that occurs around six months after the initial shots.

Storlie said vaccination rates influence COVID-19 modeling predictions for states, and he urged Minnesota to get its share of fully vaccinated residents with boosters above 70% to reduce the chance of another severe pandemic wave.

"It'll be groundhog day" if the booster rate doesn't improve, he predicted. "We're going to keep seeing this evolution, this cycle. Will it ever be as bad as this surge? Hopefully not. But if we don't want to take ahold of this opportunity that we have that science has given us ... we're going to see another surge."

Gov. Tim Walz has frequently consulted with the Mayo modelers in weighing strategies to respond to pandemic waves. Storlie said the model remained fairly accurate during the delta wave last year and some tweaks to its assumptions allowed it to be predictive during the transition to the omicron wave as well.

Minnesota's peak infection rate in the latest wave has fallen below Mayo's predictions, but Storlie said that could be because many Minnesotans are discovering their infections through home tests that aren't included in the state's count.