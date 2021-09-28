Kelly Huffman has been promoted to news director of Fox-operated KMSP-Fox 9 and WFTC, as well as being named a vice president.

A former reporter for WCCO, Huffman replaces Marian Davey, who was promoted to senior vice president and general manager in June. Huffman had served as assistant news director for the Fox-affiliated stations since 2013 and, prior to that, was a managing editor and assignment editor. He has been with the duopoly since 2002.

"His passion for multiplatform journalism and dedication to creating news and programming makes him the natural choice," Davey said.

Huffman, who will report to Davey, said he's honored to take direction of the news department "at a time when quality local journalism has perhaps never mattered more."