Marian Davey, who has served as news director for KMSP-Fox 9 News for the past eight years, has been promoted.

Davey will serve as senior vice president and general manager for KMSP and WFTC, both of which are operated by Fox Television.

She replaces Sheila Oliver, who left the Twin Cities this past May to run Fox stations in the Seattle market.

"Getting the opportunity to lead these incredible stations is a dream come true," Davey said in a statement. "I'm honored and excited to bring both stations continued growth and success."

Davey has worked for the local Fox affiliate for nearly 20 years. Before that, she spent 14 years at WCCO TV.

An external and internal search for a news director is underway.

Bill Dallman, who served as news director before Davey, has returned to the Twin Cities market to be KARE's general manager.

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin