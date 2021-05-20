Sheila Oliver, who has spent the last six years as senior vice president and general manager for the Fox stations in the Twin Cities, has moved to Seattle to play a similar role.

Before her current position, Oliver spent a decade as vice president of sales for KMSP and WFTC.

She is replacing Pamela Pearson, who is retiring after serving Fox's two stations in Seattle for 22 years.

"I'm honored to have had the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented team in Minneapolis," Oliver said in a statement.

The Twin Cities market is currently ranked 14th in size; Seattle-Tacoma is 12th.

"Sheila is a rock star," said Tom Lyden, a long-time investigative reporter for FOX 9 News, which airs on KMSP. "A phenomenal general manager: tough, compassionate, risk taker and she had a vision. I literally cried when I heard she was leaving. But I cry all the time these days."

A search for Oliver's replacement is currently underway.

