Gophers football bolstered its offensive line Sunday with two 2021 additions.

First was 6-8, 280-pound four-star Chicago offensive tackle Cameron James, who announced his commitment on Twitter.

"This decision wasn't easy, but I felt like it was the best option for me," James wrote as part of his tweet.

James, who attends Simeon High School, had scholarship offers from several Power Five schools, including Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan State.

#Respectmydecision Thanks to all the coaches that reached out to me — Cameron James (@Cameronjames87) May 24, 2020

Later Sunday, the Gophers garners another offensive lineman commit in Florida's Austin Barber. Barber, at 6-7, 315 pounds, is a Trinity Christian Academy and Jacksonville, Fla., is a three-star recruit, per 247Sport.com.

There are now 18 commitments in the Gophers 2021 recruiting class, which ranks No. 3 in the Big Ten and No. 9 nationally on 247Sports.com. James, the 30th best offensive tackle and eighth best prospect in Illinois in 2021, is the sixth four-star recruit in Minnesota's class, according to the site's rankings.