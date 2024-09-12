Employment opportunities were equally challenging. The stigma attached to my record made it difficult to secure work. I could only obtain short-term contract positions, which allowed me to avoid the pain of explaining my past. However, this work was insufficient to meet my basic needs, forcing me to live in a constant state of financial instability. The lack of stable employment hindered my ability to secure housing and perpetuated the cycle of poverty and underscored the broader systemic failures that trap so many survivors of trafficking and foster care.