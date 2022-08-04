The Cowboys signed former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal Wednesday, the team announced.

Barr, 30, had been a free agent since his contract expired following his eighth Vikings season. After starting 98 regular-season games for Minnesota, Barr is scheduled to return to U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 20 when the Cowboys face the Vikings.

The 2014 first-round draft pick became one of the leaders of the Vikings defense under former head coach Mike Zimmer, tallying 318 tackles and 16 sacks.

He also was heavily engaged in the Twin Cities community through his Raise the Barr Foundation. Barr was nominated for the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs last month and was named the Vikings nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award last season.