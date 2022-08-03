Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery after a routine block in the Vikings' first padded practice. Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion are rotating reps with the second-team offense. Greg Joseph is drawing some lofty comparisons after a strong start to camp. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the latest from Vikings training camp on this episode. They also open the mailbag and answer your questions.

