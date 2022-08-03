Irv Smith Jr. underwent thumb surgery after a routine block in the Vikings' first padded practice. Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion are rotating reps with the second-team offense. Greg Joseph is drawing some lofty comparisons after a strong start to camp. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the latest from Vikings training camp on this episode. They also open the mailbag and answer your questions.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
UConn's Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss upcoming season
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee during a pickup game and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday.
Sports
Brewers waive Lamet, Severino following trade deadline
Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres.
Sports
NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson
The NFL is appealing a disciplinary officer's decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, giving Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty.
Twins
Scoggins: Remembering Scully, 'the greatest broadcaster,' in Minnesota
Meeting the legendary broadcaster was not only an unforgettable experience, those encounters showed why he was the best.
Colleges
Paige Bueckers suffers torn ACL, will miss 2022-23 UConn women's basketball season
Bueckers suffered the injury during a pick-up basketball game on Monday night and will miss the 2022-23 women's basketball season for the University of Connecticut.