The former chair of Minnesota's Republican Party is running for Congress just months after fellow GOP leaders helped force her from power.

Jennifer Carnahan announced Monday she is running in the first district Congressional race in hopes of winning the southern Minnesota seat her late husband Jim Hagedorn held.

Carnahan enters a crowded field of more than a dozen candidates for the first district seat, including a host of Republicans, Democrats and a third party candidate running under the Legal Marijuana Now banner.

In a press release, Carnahan referenced both Hagedorn and former President Donald Trump.

"I am committed to continuing my husband's legacy of fighting to secure the border, defending conservative values, safeguarding the integrity of our elections, and serving the people of Minnesota's First Congressional District," said Carnahan.

"Like President Trump, I am a businesswoman and fighter. Here in Minnesota, I disrupted the status quo and brought the Republican Party back to relevance. Now, I ask for the support of southern Minnesota to do the same in Washington."

While Carnahan is a well known name in the Minnesota GOP ranks, her candidacy comes with significant baggage. Calls for her resignation as the state party's leader started last August after a major GOP donor she was close with, Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, was arrested on federal sex-trafficking charges.

In the days that followed, allegations emerged about a toxic work environment and unchecked sexual harassment under her watch. Carnahan resigned as party chair under pressure that same month and was set to receive around $38,000 in severance.

But Monday's announcement showed her absence from politics was only temporary and puts Republicans in the difficult spot of deciding whether to back her run, as the GOP continues to mourn Hagedorn's death last month following a battle with kidney cancer.

Races to represent the first district in Congress have been among the tightest contests in the state during the last three election cycles as Republicans wrestled back control of the seat. The GOP is in a prime position to hold the district given southern Minnesota's favorable partisan tilt towards Republicans.

Voters have two chances to send someone to Washington, first in an August special to fill the remainder of Hagedorn's term and then again in November's general election for a full term under the new redistricting lines. A primary for the special election is set for May 24.

Other candidates on the Republican side include former United States Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad, state Reps. Jeremy Munson and Nels Pierson and attorney Matt Benda.

Democrats who've filed to run for the special election include Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer who worked for the George W. Bush administration, former political consultant Sarah Brakebill-Hacke and former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger.