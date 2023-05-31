Forecast Headaches: Timing Summer T-Storms

Weather Outlook Through Midday Thursday

Here's the Weather outlook through Midday Thursday, which shows spotty showers and storms developing during the day Wednesday. Some of the storms could be a little on the vigorous side with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation forecast through the week ahead shows pockets of heavier rain possible with some of the thunderstorms through the end of the week.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, May 31st spotty showers and storms possible in the morning and again in the afternoon. Temps will warm to near 90F with higher humidity values, which will make it feel even hotter.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The hourly temps through the day Wednesday show temps starting in the upper 60s in the morning with a few spotty t-showers. Temps will warm to near 90F by the afternoon with more showers and storms developing during the PM hours. Southerly winds will be breezy with gusts up to 15mph.

Weather Outlook For Wednesday

Here's the weather outlook across the region for Wednesday. High temps will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s for many locations, which will be nearly +15F to +20F above average for the last day of May. Isolated t-showers will develop during the afternoon hours with locally heavy rainfall.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures through the weekend show A/C worthy temps as we approach the 90F mark, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average. Some of the days could see temps warming into the low/mid 90s!

Higher Humidity This Week

Dewpoints will remain at more uncomfortable levels through the week with readings in the 60s. The 60F mark tends to be the benchmark, meaning anything above 60F feels uncomfortable, while anything below that doesn't feel too bad.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook for the Twin Cities remains dry through the first weekend of June shows warm and unsettled skies with spotty showers and storms possible each afternoon and evening through early next week.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows a string a very warm temps in place through the end of May and into early June. The rest of the week will be quite hot with readings approaching the 90F mark - Uffda!

Weather Outlook

The large bubble of high pressure that kept our skies quiet over the long holiday weekend has moved east, which has allowed scattered showers and storms to move into the Midwest and closer to the Twin Cities. This warm and unsettled weather pattern will stick around for several more days. Hopefully we'll get some decent precipitation this week.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14-day temperature outlook shows warmer-than-average temperatures settling in across the Pacific Northwest with cooler than average readings across the Southwestern and Northeastern US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather possible across the western half of the nation. We may see drier weather continue in the Midwest/Great Lakes as well.

Forecast Headaches: Timing Summer T-Storms

By Paul Douglas

"What time will I get wet, Paul? Please be specific." My shoulders ache mightily from all this shrugging. Pop-up, hit-or-miss summer T-storms are random, fickle and chaotic. All we can do is predict when conditions will ripe, when the atmosphere will be unstable and irritable. But forecasting when and where a 5-mile wide storm will bubble up days or even hours in advance? Good luck with that.

In many respects predicting the timing of rain or snow from fall through spring is easier and more straightforward; storms hundreds of miles wide that show up on our weather models.

This reality check is a long way of saying there will be late-day storms into the weekend, but most of the time will be dry. And hot. And sticky. An early taste of July is forthcoming.

A stagnant pattern will hang on into next week with sticky dew points and (if the sun stays out most of the day) highs near 90F. The normal MSP high now is 74F. Back in April, you may have been daydreaming about a stinking hot summer? It's here.

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Hot sun, stray T-storm. Winds: S 10-15. High 90.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and storms. Winds: SSE 5-10. Low: 70.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, sticky. Isolated storm. Winds: S 10-15. High 89.

FRIDAY: Hot and muggy with a stray storm. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 70. High 88.

SATURDAY: Hot sun, very slight risk of thunder. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 68. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Hazy sunshine, still humid. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 69. High: 88.

MONDAY: Dog Days. Blue sky. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 67. High: 90.

TUESDAY: Some sun, T-storms later. Winds: E 7-12. Wake-up: 66. High: 91.

This Day in Weather History

May 31st

1934: Extreme heat impacts the Twin Cities, with highs of 107 in St. Paul and 106 in Minneapolis. Rush City reached 110. Numerous cases of heat ailments affect people and livestock.

1932: A heat wave hits southern Minnesota, with highs of 108 at Campbell, Fairmont, Faribault, and New Ulm.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

May 31st

Average High: 74F (Record: 106F set in 1934)

Average Low: 55F (Record: 33F set in 1889)

Record Rainfall: 2.39" set in 1965

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

May 31st

Sunrise: 5:30am

Sunset: 8:50pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 20 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +1 Minute & 32 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hour & 34 minutes

Moon Phase for May 31st at Midnight

"3.9 Days Until Full Strawberry Moon - May 5 at 12:34 p.m. CDT - Flowers are abundant everywhere. It was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon. or Antarctica, Oceania, Australasia, Asia, Europe, Africa, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, a penumbral lunar eclipse also occurs on this night. Within an hour of either side of the moment of maximum eclipse (17:24 GMT in which nearly 97% of the moon will be inside the penumbral shadow) a subtle darkening may appear along the moon's upper limb. But unfortunately, this eclipse is not visible from North America."

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps on Wednesday

Temperatures on Wednesday will be very mild across the Midwest with highs running above average by nearly +10F to +15F. Meanwhile, folks in the Mid-Atlantic States and along the West Coast will be cooler than average.

National Weather Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday will be unsettled across the Plains with a few spotty t-storms, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Thursday shows spotty showers and storms developing across the Plains and also in the Southeastern US. There could be a few isolated strong to severe storms here and there, but it won't be too widespread.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavier precipitation across parts of the Central Plains and also the Southeastern US. A few locations could see 1" to 3" of rain over the next several days.

