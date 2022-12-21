A new leadership team for the St. Paul Police Department will feature three SPPD finalists from the city's chief of police search, but advocates say it's the first time in 30 years that the team will feature no Black officers.

Police Chief Axel Henry, picked by Mayor Melvin Carter after a five-month selection process, announced the team in a staff email sent Dec. 13. In it, Henry thanked the leadership team that served with interim chief Jeremy Ellison and said that his decisions were not based on anyone's failure in their positions.

"My goal is to create opportunity, clarity, and a stable transition regarding the leadership changes in our organization," Henry's email read. "As I have said many times, this is an aircraft carrier – not a jet-ski, so changes need to be done incrementally and without undue stress on the department."

The members of Henry's leadership team are:

Assistant Chief – Jack Serier

Deputy Chief of Operations – Josh Lego

Deputy Chief of Support Services – Dan Malmgren

Deputy Chief of Community Engagement – Pam Barragan

Senior Commander, Western District – Stacy Murphy

Senior Commander, Special Operations Unit – Brad Hazelett

Commander, Canine Unit – Jeremy Ellison

Commander, Volunteer Services - Julie Maidment

Out of Title Commander, Training Unit – Eric Kammerer

Out of Title Commander, Technology Unit- Tracy Henry

Deputy Chief of Major Crimes – Paul Ford

Executive Officer to the Chief – Nicole Spears

Pam Barragan, an Ecuadorian native whose family moved to St. Paul in 1991, and Stacy Murphy were finalists in the chief of police search. Kurt Hallstrom, another finalist from that search, retains his position as commander of St. Paul's eastern district. Paul Ford and Nicole Spears served their same roles with interim chief Ellison.

Mayor Melvin Carter supported the appointments, adding that he anticipates more diverse leaders will later guide the department.

"Our police department is one of the finest agencies on the planet, thanks to a long history of strong & capable leadership," Carter said in a statement provided to the Star Tribune. "I am confident in our leadership team's ability to continue that tradition, while reestablishing our focus on developing the diverse pool of leaders who will guide the department into the future."

Several community leaders say that the leadership team falls short of including diverse voices.

Tyrone Terrill is president of the African American Leadership Council, a St. Paul-based team which brings leaders in the Black community together to collaborate and share information. Terrill said they are disappointed by the lack of Black voices on SPPD's leadership team, and they want Carter and Henry to reconsider.

"The community that has supported SPPD more than any other community in the past 30 years has been told by Chief Henry to wait 12-24 months when we have two qualified African American candidates already in the ranks of SPPD," Terrill said. "I am asking Chief Henry and Mayor Melvin Carter to reevaluate this decision and make diversity, equity and inclusion real in SPPD as we cannot afford to 'wait and be [patient]' two and half years after the murder of Brother George Floyd."

Terrill added that It's the first time in 30 years that a Black voice has not been among the SPPD's leadership team.

Former Chief Todd Axtell had appointed Don Benner, a Black, second-generation police officer, to his leadership team before retiring. Before him, SPPD was led by Thomas Smith, John Harrington and William Finney – all of whom were Black.

Although the leadership team starts Dec. 31, their roles can be changed or moved over time. In response to the AALC's charge, Henry said in a statement that more experience is vital for the department's command staff.

"Career and leadership development for all employees is something I care deeply about. This is particularly important for our command staff, of which over fifty percent have two years of experience or less," said Henry. "This is a challenge that precedes my appointment as chief one month ago. Like recruitment, leadership development at every rank has great value and meaning to me. Especially at the highest ranks of our agency."

Henry's announcement follows a tumultuous time for St. Paul. An officer is on administrative leave after fatally shooting Howard Johnson, 24-year-old Black man, and a shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday marked a record 39 homicides for the capital city. A Star Tribune database showed that many of this year's victims were Black, and most died from gunfire.