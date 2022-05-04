St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Wednesday announced that Deputy Police Chief Jeremy Ellison will become the department's interim chief after Todd Axtell steps down from the role June 1.

Carter said St. Paul aims to name a new chief by late summer or early fall. Ellison, who has been an officer for the department for 22 years, said he does not plan to apply to stay in the position beyond the transitory period.

"My main goal is stability," Ellison said at a news conference. "The department needs strong leadership during times of change."

Ellison joined the department as a park ranger in 1999 and was hired as a police officer in 2000. Over his tenure, he worked a variety of assignments, including patrol, narcotics, special investigations and traffic safety. He currently serves as deputy chief overseeing support services and administration, a role that included work as part of a coalition that addressed a surge in homelessness downtown St. Paul experienced during the pandemic.

"We know that our public safety team has got to be a lot bigger than just our emergency responders — because we know our emergency responders cannot do it by themselves," Carter said. "I appreciate the broad lens that Deputy Chief Ellison … brings to his work, that we've seen him brings his work every single day. And I look forward to us all seeing his ability to step up to this challenge."

In late October, Police Chief Todd Axtell announced he would not seek reappointment after his six-year term expires in June.

Ellison will take the helm at a time when the department is facing dual demands to combat violent crime and take a more creative approach to public safety. Like much of the nation, St. Paul has seen an increase in violent crime over the past few years, including a record 38 homicides in 2021.

Axtell, a popular leader who was appointed by former Mayor Chris Coleman, has publicly sparred with Carter over issues such as the department's budget, staffing levels and officer pay.

"The attributes to be a successful police chief are that you have to be accessible, attentive, responsible, responsive, flexible, decisive and accountable," Axtell said. "And those attributes, Jeremey — soon-to-be 'chief' — Ellison hits the nail on the head of each and every one."

The City Council recently convened a group of 39 community members — including representatives from nonprofits, businesses, the NAACP and the police union — to vet candidates who apply. That committee will pick five finalists to present to Carter.

The mayor will then appoint a chief from the short list, and the council must approve the choice. Traditionally, the department has promoted from within.

"We deserve a chief who understands deeply the things that make St. Paul such a special and unique place," Carter said, saying the city will conduct a "global search" for the right leader.

The City Council previously expressed frustrations about the pace of the process, which began in February. Some council members said if Carter and his administration had started the search for Axtell's replacement shortly after the chief announced his plans to step down, the city would not require interim leadership.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appointed an interim police chief — Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman — after Medaria Arradondo retired in January. In March, the city hired a California-based search firm to help find a "reform-minded" leader.