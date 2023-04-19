Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Weather forecasters, public works crews and property owners across Minnesota kept a careful eye on rivers Wednesday as rising water reaching moderate to major flood stage continued to swallow up roads and adjacent land.

Heavy rain expected Wednesday and Thursday will only exacerbate the situation, said Paige Marten, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. With an inch or two of precipitation possible over the next 24 hours, river crests may be higher than originally forecast and the high, rushing water could stick around longer.

"More rain will not help," Marten said.

As water spilled onto the banks of the Crow River's south fork near Delano and the Mississippi River in the north metro and downtown St. Paul, authorities urged people to keep a safe distance.

While this year's floods won't rival those of the record-setting 1965, they're still notable, Marten said.

"We have not had flooding like this in years," she said.

This winter's record-setting snow was particularly wet, and the cold spring kept it on the ground longer than normal until temperatures soared last week, causing water to rush to every river basin at the same time.

Smaller rivers are likely to rise more quickly than larger ones, Marten said. The Crow River is one of those, because many basins in western Minnesota drain into it, she said.

In Delano, where the Crow River was expected to crest Wednesday, extensive flood mitigation infrastructure is working as intended, said City Administrator Phil Kern. Delano has been building levees and floodwalls since a devastating flood in 1965, he said.

"Thankfully, or un-thankfully, we have a lot of practice with this, because the river comes to this level seemingly lately every two or three years," Kern said.

A large, removable floodwall near downtown is the most recent piece of infrastructure.

Karen Heuer, co-owner of Wilbur's Coffee Café in Delano, spent Wednesday morning watching the high river water from her shop window just across Bridge Avenue from the Crow River.

"I'm really not worried at all," Heuer said, thanks to that new floodwall. "It makes it something beautiful and fun to look at rather than something nerve-wracking."