StarTribune

5 Minnesota rivers we're watching for flooding in coming days

Record snow plus a warm spring means one thing.
By , , and Star Tribune
April 14, 2023 — 5:01pm

Record snowfall plus an April heatwave means one thing for many rivers around the state: Potential flooding.

Over the past few days, many towns along Minnesota rivers have been preparing to lessen the impact of rising water levels — otherwise known by the National Weather Service as "action" stage. In the coming days, a few rivers are expected to meet minor flood stage levels, which can result in minimal property damage. In Morton and Scanlon, where there are readings for the Minnesota and St. Louis rivers, water levels have already reached the moderate flooding stage and could be cresting soon.

Here are five locations around the state we're watching.

Data comes from NOAA and the National Weather Service, with data updating every six hours at 6 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and midnight Central Standard Time.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

at St. Paul

ST. CROIX RIVER

at Stillwater

USGS

Timelapse footage of the St. Croix River at Stillwater, MN.

ST. LOUIS RIVER

at Scanlon

MINNESOTA RIVER

at Morton

USGS

Timelapse footage of the Minnesota River at Morton, MN.

RED RIVER OF THE NORTH

at Fargo

C.J. Sinner is the Director of Graphics and Data Visuals at the Star Tribune, managing a small team that works at the intersection of data and design to help enhance storytelling on all platforms through charts, maps and diagrams. 

612-673-4387

Yuqing Liu is a graphics producer at the Star Tribune, focusing on charts, maps and other visual formats for data-driven stories in digital and print. 

612-673-4387

Bryan Brussee is a digital designer for the Star Tribune.

Tom Nehil is the Star Tribune’s newsroom developer, using code to help find and tell stories. 

© 2023 StarTribune. All rights reserved.