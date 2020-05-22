No block parties, no blueberry festivals. But some of Minnesota’s most treasured traditions remain.

1. Farmers markets

They feel a little different, of course. There’s no lollygagging, listening to a jug band or sharing a picnic table. But many farmers markets across the region are open, connecting you to farmers and food.

2. Drive-in theaters

While most movie theaters are still shuttered, the show will go on at many drive-ins, including the Elko Drive-In Theater and the Starlite in Litchfield, Minn.

3. State parks

Minnesota state parks are open for day use and, after May 31, might be open for camping. But camping is permitted in state forests, at “dispersed” campsites.

4. Sculpture gardens

The Walker Art Center has closed its galleries and called off its in-person events. But outside, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden is open. So, too, is Franconia Sculpture Park, with its 43 acres of art and fresh air. Keep your distance, and don’t climb on or touch the sculptures.

5. The arboretum

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum was the first large garden in the country to reopen, in large part because of its Three-Mile Drive. Tickets for its cars-only tours did well. Now, the gardens are open to guests on foot (but you must reserve in advance).

JENNA ROSS