The EPA enacted a historic water protection rule Wednesday morning, saying communities across the country must filter out six PFAS chemicals — and in the process, put at least five east metro water systems and eight others statewide on notice.

That's how many water systems are exceeding the rule right now in at least part of their water supply, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Those water systems are in Alexandria, Cloquet, Cottage Grove, Hastings, Lake Elmo, Pease, Sauk Rapids, Stillwater, Swanville, Waite Park, Woodbury and the Austin and Roosevelt Court manufactured home parks, according to MDH.

"In anticipation of the EPA release, state agencies have been preparing for lower contaminant levels, which puts us in a strong position to continue this work," the MDH and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said in a statement.

PFAS chemicals, or per and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of thousands of chemicals used to make items nonstick, stain resistant, water resistant and even to snuff out fuel fires. But they linger in the environment, build up in people's bodies and have been linked to serious health problems, like developmental problems, immune issues and some cancers.

On a call with reporters Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the new rule would protect about 100 million people, "prevent thousands of deaths, and reduce tens of thousands of serious illnesses."

Minnesota was one of the first places in the country to reckon with these chemicals. Maplewood-based 3M pioneered PFAS for products like Scotchgard. But improper disposal of those chemicals from a 3M plant contaminated vast swaths of drinking water in the east metro, a problem that was first discovered in the early 2000s.

Because of a settlement stemming from that episode, some of the 13 impacted water utilities have a pot of money they can use to install filtration or other controls to remove PFAS. Most of them will not — and state officials estimated last year that the costs could reach $1 billion.

As it unveiled its new rule, EPA also announced that it would make $1 billion available to help communities nationwide comply with added costs.

On a call with reporters Tuesday, Brenda Mallory, the chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, highlighted this Minnesota history and mentioned Amara Strande, a young woman who grew up drinking contaminated water at Tartan High School in Oakdale. Strande died at the age of 20 last year after battling a complex series of cancers, and was a crucial part of the effort to ban PFAS in most products in Minnesota. The law banning the chemicals has been named Amara's Law.

"Today's action is a critical step in striving to ensure that no child or community, no family, no parent experiences the devastation that Oakdale has seen," Mallory said.

EPA originally unveiled its proposal for the first-ever enforceable PFAS limit last year.

Little changed between that draft and final rule unveiled Wednesday, except the agency added some individual limits for three chemicals that had only been regulated as a mixture. For two of the oldest and best-studied PFAS chemicals, PFOS and PFOA, the allowed amounts remain so low they are near the limit of detection.

The change could mean that even more communities in Minnesota will have to work to comply with the rule than the 13 already identified, and MDH was analyzing test results around the state to check, spokeswoman Amy Barrett said Wednesday morning.

Regulators also extended the time that public water systems have to comply with the rule. Water providers must test for the chemicals within the next three years, and by 2029, they will have to meet the limits. It's estimated that between 6% and 10% of the 66,000 public water systems in the United States could be in violation of the limits.