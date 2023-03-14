The Environmental Protection Agency proposed strict limits on six types of "forever chemicals" in drinking water on Tuesday. The announcement caps a years-long campaign from scientists, environmentalists and public health advocates who have urged that the agency act to stop the industrial chemicals from invading Americans' bodies by way of their taps.

These chemicals — a broad category of thousands known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS — have been linked to an array of health problems, including some cancers, immune issues and developmental risks. Two of the oldest and best-studied, PFOS and PFOA, are regularly found in the environment even though U.S. manufacturers no longer produce them. The forever chemical moniker comes from their tendency to linger in human bodies and resist breaking down.

PFAS first became a public concern in Minnesota in 2004, when it was revealed that Maplewood-based 3M had disposed of large volumes of the chemicals in leaky landfills in the eastern Twin Cities. Today, the state has its own standards for four of the six chemicals to be regulated by EPA, and officials were optimistic that Minnesota would be able to carry out the federal rules, when they're implemented.

"We've has this almost two decades of head start, and we've built a framework in Minnesota of existing data," said Sandeep Burman, the section manager for drinking water protection at the Minnesota Department of Health. "It's unfortunate, but we're used to dealing with PFAS."

The other two chemicals covered by EPA's proposal but unregulated at the state level haven't been found in Minnesota, Burman said.

The levels proposed by EPA for PFOS and PFOA are at 4 parts per trillion, or nearly at the limit of what can be detected, though MDH's lab can turn up slightly smaller concentrations.

The proposed rules are "informed by the best available science, and would help provide states with the guidance they need to make decisions that best protect their communities," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a news release.

3M, which pioneered the chemicals and used them for decades in products like Scotchgard, has announced it will stop making any type of PFAS by the end of 2025. But in a statement Tuesday, spokesman Sean Lynch wrote that EPA's proposed water rules "lack a sound scientific basis," and that the agency didn't show "they are necessary to protect public health or the environment."