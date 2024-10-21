The Vikings’ critical two-point conversion attempt with 5:50 left failed because Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Brian Branch adjusted their coverage perfectly to avoid a pick that might have sprung Jalen Nailor free in the corner. “We had a little motion there, man coverage,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “They passed it off. Sam [Darnold] tried to put it into a tight window [to Jordan Addison]. He might have had Speedy [Nailor] in the corner.” Addison motioned once and Nailor twice before the snap. Arnold knew what was coming and signaled for Branch to take Addison to the inside while he took Nailor outside, thus preventing the defenders from colliding. Nailor would have been a better option, but he too was covered. “Those two points would have been massive,” said the coach whose team lost by two.