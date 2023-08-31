Alexandria area: Anglers are finding some walleyes in depths of 25 to 35 feet on several lakes, including Mary, Miltona and Reno. Bass activity remains good, especially near deep cabbage. Bluegills and crappies are being caught along weedlines.

Chisago Lakes area: Anglers on Chisago, South Center and South Lindstrom lakes are finding crappies and sunfish near weed lines, especially in depths of 12 to 14 feet, according to Sportsman's Warehouse. Bass are being caught mainly on the deep wedge edges. Anglers are finding northern pike on Chisago and Green lakes in deeper water.

Lake Mille Lacs: Walleye fishing has remained good, especially in the evening. Smallmouth bass activity has increased. Smallmouth bass harvest ends Sept. 10, while the largemouth harvest continues through Feb. 25, 2024. The walleye limit from Aug. 1 until Nov. 30 is one walleye between 20-23 inches or one fish longer than 28 inches. All other walleyes must be immediately released.

Lake Superior: Along the lower shore, pink salmon have been active recently, especially between the Knife River and Two Rivers, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Anglers are catching a lot of lake trout in the 19-23 inch range, but chinook and coho salmon activity has slowed. St. Louis River Estuary fishing pressure has been low.

Mississippi River: In the north metro, channel catfish are getting reeled in below the Coon Rapids Dam, according to Sportsman's Warehouse. South of the metro area, anglers are having success catching walleyes on Lake Pepin, especially in depths of 18 to 25 feet.

West metro: Walleye activity on Lake Minnetonka has been slow recently, except for some being caught late in the day in depths of 18 to 22 feet, according to the Sportsman's Warehouse. Anglers are catching bass and sunfish on Lake Minnetonka in the deep weeds. Lake Minnetonka and Medicine Lake are producing some good-sized northern pike in depths around 20 feet. Medicine Lake and Lake Sarah are yielding sunfish in the 10- to 12- foot weeds.