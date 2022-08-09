A fisherman's body has been recovered from the St. Croix River north of Stillwater, officials said.

Searchers located the body about 1 p.m. Monday about a mile south of the St. Croix Boom Site, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said it was alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site. The boat, registered to a 43-year-old man from White Bear Lake, was filled with fishing equipment, and his pickup truck was in the parking lot, the Sheriff's Office added.

The man's family told sheriff's deputies that he often fishes in that stretch of river, usually alone and in the late afternoon. His family said he left to go fishing Sunday night and did not return, the Sheriff's Office said.

The body was recovered without a life jacket. The man's identity has yet to be released.

The St. Croix Boom Site overlooks the river where millions of logs once were floated to a "boom" to be gathered and stamped for sawmills downstream.