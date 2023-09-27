A man was in critical condition on Tuesday night after he was pinned under a light-rail train at the Lake Street station in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department reported that at 6:38 p.m. fire crews responded to a report of a pedestrian who was stuck under the train.

"Upon arrival, fire crews located an adult male with [his] leg pinned under an LRT and the platform located at the Lake Street station," the department reported.

The crews set up a "stabilizing system with airbags" and "used spreaders and cut the LRT door to free the victim," the fire department said.

The pedestrian, who was in critical condition, was then placed on a backboard, and loaded into an ambulance, with fire personnel riding along in the ambulance to aid paramedics from HCMC, the department said.

Immediate updates on his condition were not available.

Metro Transit's Blue Line trains were replaced with bus service between 46th Street and Franklin Avenue stations for about 90 minutes. Train service resumed about 8:15 p.m., Metro Transit announced on social media.