Fire at a farm and equestrian center early Friday in Wright County injured a worker, but the horses were safely rescued, officials said.

Sheriff's deputies were alerted about 2 a.m. to the blaze southwest of Delano at the Steepleview Farm and Equestrian Center on SW. County Road 13 in Franklin Township and "found the arena area of the farm fully engulfed in flames," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.

Deputies helped employees rescue horses from the barn before it caught fire, the statement continued.

One employee was transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"At this time, there are no known deaths or injuries to the horses," the statement continued.

The circumstances surrounding how the fire began remains under investigation.