Day 4 at winged foot

Keep that card

Will Zalatoris: His steady 1-over 71 got him into a tie for sixth place and a check for $424,040. That’s $20,062 more than he made in 16 events this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he jumped to No. 76 in the world rankings.

Toss that card

Matthew Wolff (above): Playing in just his second major, the 21-year-old had a two-shot lead but crumbled on Sunday. He shot a 75, or 10 shots worse than his Saturday score, and finished six shots behind Bryson DeChambeau.

On the course with …

Erik van Rooyen: The former Gophers men’s golfer shot an even-par 70 on Sunday, tied with Dustin Johnson for second-best round of the day behind DeChambeau’s 3-under score. Van Rooyen, who finished tied for 23rd, called his approach shot on No. 10 to 4 feet “probably the shot of the day,” but he also rolled in a 30-foot birdie on No. 4. “It’s Winged Foot,” van Rooyen said with a laugh. “The wind is pretty crusty [and] even par is pretty good.”

U.S. Open moment

Rory McIlroy (above) had an outside shot of catching the leaders, starting six shots back heading into the final round. Four putts from just off the first hole dashed his hopes. Derailed by the opening hole, McIlroy shot a 5-over 75 in the final round, extending his winless streak in majors to 21 straight. The four-time major champion has not won one of golf’s biggest tournaments since the 2014 PGA Championship. “It was hard to give yourself enough chances and leave yourself in the right spots where you could make a run at putts and birdie putts,” he said.

Chip shots

• DeChambeau becomes the third player to win the U.S. Open, U.S. Amateur and NCAA individual championship, joining Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

• Xander Schauffele, above, finished alone in fifth and has now finished sixth or better in all four of his U.S. Open starts.

• There were zero bogey-free rounds in the tourney.

Key hole

No. 1, 452-yard par-4: Players were given a rude awakening at the opening hole Sunday. It played more than a half-shot over par, with just four birdies made all day. There were 11 double bogeys or worse.

Quote of the day

“Walking to the first tee. You have to play the 18 holes.” — Jason Day, asked what is the toughest stretch of Winged Foot.

Up Next

The 2020-21 PGA Tour season chugs along with seven consecutive events before the rescheduled Masters takes place Nov. 12-15 at Augusta National.

