Minneapolis violence interrupter pushing back against feds’ claims of Bloods ties

In her brief previewing the government’s case, Mignanelli described the Bloods as having two main sub-gangs: the Rollin’ 30s Bloods and the Outlaw Bloods. She wrote that the gang’s hierarchy “includes a head or leader of the gang, senior leaders, street-level leaders, and other members or associates.” New recruits are called “YGs,” or “young gangsters” who then move up to be “original young gangsters.” The next up, she said, is “OGs” or original gangsters, who are well-respected members of the gang, and the highest level is “double OG.” “OGs” are equal in rank and can give out orders to “enforcers” who then carry out “shots,” often via assaults.