The Department of Labor and PSSI, a Wisconsin-based janitorial service for meatpacking facilities across the country, reached a settlement on Tuesday in a civil lawsuit filed by the federal agency alleging PSSI illegally employed dozens of teenagers to clean slaughterhouses.

In a consent order signed by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard in Nebraska, PSSI agreed to a number of stipulations, including oversight from an outside consultant who will perform at least six "periodic site visits" every quarter and review records to ensure the janitorial service with over 15,000 employees refrains from hiring minors.

"We are pleased to have reached a resolution with the Department of Labor inquiry into this matter," PSSI said in a statement. "We have been crystal clear from the start: PSSI has a zero-tolerance policy against employing anyone under the age of 18 and fully shares DOL's objective of ensuring it is followed to the letter at all local plants."

In the court order, the Labor Department maintains it can continue its investigation to assign monetary penalty against PSSI for breaking federal labor law.

While certain minors, especially those 14 and up, are able to work consistent narrow windows of time during the school year, federal law considers slaughterhouses hazardous jobsites and prohibits children from working them.

Since attorneys on behalf of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh filed the civil action in Nebraska last month, following overnight investigations of two meatpacking facilities, including the JBS Pork facility in Worthington, Minn., PSSI said it suspended with pay an employee court records suggest had been illegally facilitating fabricated identification documents to under-age workers in Worthington.

After interviewing employees during the Oct. 13 site visits, including at a JBS facility in Grand Island, Neb., Department of Labor wage and hour investigators checked employees' identifications against local school records, alleging over 30 employees across two sites in Minnesota and a third in Nebraska were under 18. In a filing last week, Labor Department attorneys expanded that number to 42 minors.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.