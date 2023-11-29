A fatal traffic crash late Wednesday morning has a key highway closed near Elk River, officials said.
The crash occurred about 10 a.m. on northbound Hwy. 169, the State Patrol said.
That side of the highway remains closed about a mile north of Elk River between NW. 237th and 239th avenues, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The patrol said would have details about the crash later Wednesday.
