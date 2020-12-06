A pilot is dead following a plane crash Sunday morning just a few miles from a small airport in southwestern Minnesota.
The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 7:05 a.m. that the Windom Municipal Airport lost radio contact with a plane scheduled to depart that morning.
About 40 minutes later, officials located the crash site about 2½ miles north of the airport, according to Heather Janssen with the Sheriff’s Office. The pilot was deceased; no one else was on board.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash of the Piper PA-32R. Spokesman Eric Weiss said a preliminary report would be available in two weeks.
Windom is 65 miles southwest of Mankato.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Measure will restore nearly 12,000 acres of Leech Lake land
The Leech Lake band worked with local governments, electric utilities and co-ops to settle possible right-of-way disputes to get a measure through Congress. It now awaits President Trump's signature.
Variety
Minnesota ranks 2nd in new virus cases per capita in 2 weeks
Minnesota health officials on Sunday confirmed more than 5,550 new cases of the coronavirus and 64 new deaths from complications due to COVID-19.
Local
Fatal plane crash in Windom, Minn., under investigation
A pilot is dead following a plane crash Sunday morning just a few miles from a small airport in southwestern Minnesota. The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s…
National
Small plane crash in southeastern Minnesota kills pilot
Authorities say a small plane with no passengers on board crashed Sunday morning, killing the pilot after taking off from a southern Minnesota airport.
Minneapolis
New look on Cedar Avenue causing drivers fits
A portion of Cedar Avenue running through south Minneapolis has a new look, and drivers are asking why. The heavily traveled thoroughfare running through the…