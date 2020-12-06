A pilot is dead following a plane crash Sunday morning just a few miles from a small airport in southwestern Minnesota.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 7:05 a.m. that the Windom Municipal Airport lost radio contact with a plane scheduled to depart that morning.

About 40 minutes later, officials located the crash site about 2½ miles north of the airport, according to Heather Janssen with the Sheriff’s Office. The pilot was deceased; no one else was on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash of the Piper PA-32R. Spokesman Eric Weiss said a preliminary report would be available in two weeks.

Windom is 65 miles southwest of Mankato.