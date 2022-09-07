Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist has closed the westbound lanes of Crosstown Hwy. 62 in Edina, the State Patrol said.

The crash happened after just after 7 a.m. near the France Avenue exit where motorists are being diverted off the highway.

The lanes could be closed for up to three hours, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

MnDOT cameras at 8 a.m. showed traffic jammed up as far back as Penn Avenue.