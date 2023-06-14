One of the jewels of St. Paul's Little Africa Business and Cultural District has announced it will close. Fasika Ethiopian Restaurant has served the city for 22 years. The final meal will be served on Saturday June 17.

First opened in 2001 by Atnafu Yeshidagne and Menderine Gebretsadik, Fasika has served as a place with warm and welcoming hospitality at a time when the Twin Cities vibrant East African community was growing.

The restaurant soon became a favorite for its warm hospitality and comforting cuisine. Ethiopian food is often a communal experience, where large platters of injera are piled with various stews, vegetables and richly flavored food for scooping and devouring. It was also a known favorite of the vegetarian and vegan community where an abundance of foods were often meat-free.

A simple social media post announcing the news was met with a flood of memories and fond wishes with fans saying, "My father had you all on speed dial for the nights he didn't want to cook," Galanie O'Keefe wrote on Facebook.

Many shared that visiting Fasika was a favorite restaurant to share with visiting friends from out of town.

"This restaurant was more than just a dining establishment; it was a vibrant community hub that brought people together, connecting them through the shared love for Ethiopian cuisine," wrote Daniel Demetrimn.

Requests for comment from Fasika's owners were not immediately returned.