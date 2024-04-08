







Fashion Week MN (FWMN) is back for a week of runway shows, interactive exhibits and conversations.

New this year are pop-up shops with every event.

While some shows previously hosted a sales component, FWMN co-founder Sarah Edwards said the organization is committed to offering pieces from local artists to help create sustainable business models for the more than 90 designers whose work is featured in the week of shows.

At the same time, the pop-ups give eventgoers a chance to shop one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories — including pieces straight off the runway following the show — from local designers and businesses in real time.

"It was a conscious effort," Edwards said. "Part of the ethos of Fashion Week MN is to make sure we have a place for designers to sell their work. I also think it's exciting that people can see what's on the runway and shop it there."

This spring's lineup includes six runway shows — from an event featuring models 60 years old and older to a show produced by the University of Minnesota student lifestyle publication. The shows will also include discussions of topics of our times, such as ethical fashion and mental health.

"All of our producers, designers, creatives care deeply about different issues and a lot of our shows aren't the typical 'Just show up and just see fashion,' " Edwards said. "I'd say it's about community even more than fashion. It's really about bringing people together from all walks of life and having fashion be kind of the center point."

Tickets and information about Fashion Week MN events can be found at fashionweekmn.com.

I AM Fabulous: There will be no velour sweat suits or floral nightgowns at this fashion show featuring men and women ages 60+. These seniors will sashay the runway showing that beauty and style can be fierce at any age. In addition to the runway show, there will be vendor shopping. (11 a.m. April 14. $40-$75. Hutton House, 10715 South Shore Drive, Medicine Lake. eventbrite.com)

Into the Studio: Part of the larger "Fashion Revolution Week," which is intended to raise awareness about the environmental cost of fashion and promote sustainable and ethical practices. A runway show offers the latest collections from sustainable-focused Minnesota designers. Guests can shop pieces off the runway or place orders with designers. (6 p.m. April 16. $30-$75. Machine Shop, 300 SE. 2nd St., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

Golden Era Resurrection: Representing the golden era of designer fashion houses, models wear vintage pieces from Chanel, Dior and Maison Margiela. A vintage market will have interactive exhibits and displays as well as shopping opportunities. (6 p.m. April 17. $40-$75. The Lowlands, 160 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul. eventbrite.com)

Man Down: A partnership with local nonprofits and community organizations to raise awareness and funds to male mental health. The runway show highlights menswear collections. Doors open with a pop-up shop and resource fair before the 6:15 p.m. runway event. (5 p.m. April 18. $40. The Luminaire, 770 SE. 9th St., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

La Rotonde: Young and emerging artists collaborate to produce an immersive runway experience. Featured designers include Afro Curvy Amazonia, Monica Dinh, Dare to Darling and more. (6 p.m. April 19. $40-$75. Glass House, 145 N. Holden St., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

Evolve: Fashion Week MN's finale puts two dozen up-and-coming and established designers in the spotlight as they present their spring collections. Show looks by Danielle Everine, Scott J. Lehmann, Karen Morris Millinery, Joeleen Torvick, Tomaschya, Tila and the Textiles, Alma Mia and more. (6:30 p.m. April 20. $75-$120. Star Bar + Bistro, 618 2nd Av. S., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

