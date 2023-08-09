More from Star Tribune
Stage & Arts
Review: 'Jagged Little Pill' leaps from moody album to banging musical
Diablo Cody's story is a natural fit for the Alanis Morissette album from which the musical draws its songs.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 85; mix of sun and clouds with a chance of storms
There are some chances of isolated storms over the next few days. Air quality is moderate.
www.startribune.com
Farmers display sustainable farming amid Farmfest
Mark Gutierrez, executive director of the Minnesota Soil Health Coalition, had a field at Farmfest of eight different crops, designed to add nitrogen and phosphorus back into the soil and to allow livestock to graze on those fields.
www.startribune.com
Tom Rossin conducts in his home concert hall
The retired college music professor will host Exultate, a choir and chamber orchestra on Friday, Aug. 4, at his Eagan home. Rossin is the artistic director of Exultate.
Gophers
Gophers men's basketball radio analyst Tollackson leaving job
Tollackson, 37, had worked with longtime Gophers play-by-play man Mike Grimm since the 2009-10 season. He's a former Mr. Basketball, who played for Chaska and for Tubby Smith at the U.