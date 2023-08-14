More from Star Tribune
Rochester
19-year-old man found dead in Rochester apartment
Officers responded Monday to reports of a death in the 600 block of E. Center Street and found a body in the apartment.
www.startribune.com
Fall sports kick off with the first day of practices
Holy Family Catholic held their first football practice of the season with a new team of coaches.
Local
Edina man civilly committed as a sexually dangerous person for assaults as Wis. student
At least 11 women came forward with allegations against Alec Cook.
High Schools
Holy Family hopes high-profile coaches will change football fortunes
New coach Dan O'Brien, who went 49-5 in his previous job, lured two Hall of Fame coaches out of retirement to be assistants. Their task: Improve a team coming off two winless seasons.
Vikings
Vikings' Hockenson says ear infection led to training camp absence
Tight end T.J. Hockenson has been a limited participant in Vikings practices since Aug. 3 because an ear infection was "messing with my equilibrium."