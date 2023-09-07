After performing out of town at Somerset Amphitheater this past summer, Fall Out Boy will perform in the heart of the Twin Cities next spring with an April 6 tour date at Target Center.

The Chicago rockers continued a 2020s-era resurgence with its well-received 2023 album, "So Much (for) Stardust," which included their widely debated reinvention of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire." Also adding momentum to their newly announced tour: They will have a band that influenced them serving as the opening act, Arizona emo-rock heroes Jimmy Eat World of "The Middle" fame, who just put on a big show at the Armory with Manchester Orchestra last month. Younger acts Hot Mulligan and Carr will also perform at the Minneapolis date.

Tickets for the Target Center show — which falls on a Saturday night — go on sale Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com, with pre-sale options beginning Sept. 14. Tour promoter Live Nation has not publicized the ticket prices.

With bassist/lyricist Pete Wentz and singer Patrick Stump at the helm, Fall Out Boy has racked up five Top 10 hits in Billboard since its 2005 breakout single "Sugar, You're Going Down," also including "This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race" and "Centuries." It has also built up a reputation as a fun-loving live band. This year's tour, for instance, found the band shaking a Magic 8-Ball at each show to land on a song it has never played live before.