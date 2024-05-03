A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

A.J. Hilton of WCCO-TV:

1 Khruangbin, "A La Sala." The trio's latest album is a blend of soul, psychedelic rock and funk instrumentation at its finest. Guitarist Mark Speer does a Texas two-step with bass player Laura Lee, as DJ Johnson is a metronome on the drums.

2 "Civil War" soundtrack. Director Alex Garland is masterful in picking an eclectic mix of songs for unforgettable moments. Highlight: Sturgill Simpson's "Breakers Roar," set behind a visually stunning yet nightmarish drive through a massive fire.

3 "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told." The soundtrack to this documentary is a wild ride through one of the biggest and Blackest spring break parties in Atlanta. As OutKast's Andre 3000 said, "The South got somethin' to say."

Jon Bream, Star Tribune critic:

1 Rolling Stones, Houston. On opening night of their Hackney Diamonds Tour at NRG Stadium, Mick Jagger was ageless, Keith Richards was nonchalant and Ron Wood was smiling. The guitar work galvanized, the new tunes "Angry" and "Mess It Up" rocked, newcomer Chanel Haynes added a Tina Turner touch to "Gimme Shelter" and the concert felt timeless, familiar and exhilarating for aging boomers. See full review at startribune.com/variety.

2 Nicki Minaj, Target Center. In her overdue first Twin Cities headline concert, the hip-hop queen displayed her ample skills as a fierce rapper, limber gymnast/dancer and colorful entertainer. The generous 34-song show was a visual treat with several costumes (and wig) changes, playful choreography (loved her cowboy dancers during "Cowgirl") and multilevel video wall that looked like a city skyline covered in various images. The only misstep was having unintroduced special guest Monica, the '90s soul singer, appear two-thirds into the show, derailing Minaj's momentum during an overlong outfit change.

3 David Foster and Katharine McPhee, State Theatre. What a delightfully entertaining family show with producer/pianist/songwriter Foster, singer/actor McPhee and their son Rennie, 3, on drums for "St. Elmo's Fire." Frisky McPhee showed convincing versatility as a quipster, dancer and singer of standards, show tunes, country and Foster-penned power ballads. Props to concertgoers Hannah, Tony and especially Andy for singing with Foster. Unadvertised guest Daniel Emmet of "America's Got Talent" fame was a knockout sub for Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli but detracted from the familial vibe.

