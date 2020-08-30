Former Gophers infielder Terrin Vavra was traded by the Colorado Rockies to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday as part of a package for righthanded reliever Mychal Givens.

The Rockies sent Vavra, infielder Tyler Nevin and a player to be named or cash considerations to Baltimore.

Vavra was the Rockies’ third-round draft choice in 2018. In two seasons in the Rockies farm system, he batted .313. He was the MVP of the South Atlantic League last season after hitting .318 for Asheville and was considered one of the top-10 prospects in the Colorado system.

Vavra, 23, was a first-team All-America with the Gophers in 2018 after hitting .386 with 10 home runs and 59 RBI in 58 games. Vavra is the son of former Twins coach Joe Vavra, who is now the Detroit Tigers hitting coach.

Nevin, 23, is the son of former Twins player Phil Nevin, now third base coach for the New York Yankees. The younger Nevin was the Rockies’ first-round choice in 2015.

Givens, who has been with the Orioles since 2015, was 0-1 with a 1.38 ERA in 12 appearances this season. The 30-year-old can become a free agent after the 2021 season.