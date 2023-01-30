A St. Paul man will serve 18 years for plotting the shooting last year of his ex-girlfriend, a Minneapolis police crime scene investigator.

Timothy Amacher, 41, was sentenced Monday for the attempted murder of Nicole Lenway, the mother of his son, who his ex-girlfriend shot in April outside a Minneapolis child care center in a plot to gain full custody. A Hennepin County jury in November found Amacher guilty of aiding first-degree attempted murder and aiding an accomplice after the fact.

Amacher's attorney, Larry Reed, asked District Judge Shereen Askalani for a judgment of acquittal and new trial, but Askalani denied both motions. She said there is a complete chain of 200 exhibits of evidence and 11 days of testimony that lead directly to Amacher's guilt.

Askalani also noted Amacher's escalating behavior toward Lenway, including harassment and stalking and attempts to ruin her personal and professional life.

"You have not taken any accountability, you have shown no remorse," Askalani said before reading the sentence.

Lenway, who has since remarried to Minneapolis police Officer Donovan Ford, said she is still being harassed by Amacher. She wakes up every morning and is reminded of the shooting by the scars on her body, she said, and still feels the burning sensation of the gunfire, the fear of being unable to speak or help herself. The shooting shattered her vocal chords.

"I truly thought I was dying that day," she said.

As she stood before her ex-boyfriend on Monday, Lenway said she fears the day he is released.

"Losing this battle will only fuel his rage," she said.

In an 8-minute written statement, Amacher said he can only be judged by God, and that the criminal justice system is broken and full of hypocrites. "For even Satan disguised himself as an angel of light," he said.

Amacher said the trial was a three week "smear campaign," and that of over 100 witnesses, "not one person could say they saw me do anything," he said.

"It's obvious that Ms. Lenway got shot, I'm not denying that," Amacher said. "I'm empathetic that she had to go through that. However, no-one to this day had seen or said I've done anything."

He added that Hennepin County prosecutors decided that "if we make him look like a bad guy, he must be a bad guy."

Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Patrick Lofton told Askalani that every month Amacher is incarcerated is another month Lenway and her son are safe.

Amacher is expected to serve 12 years in prison. By that time, the son will be an adult.

Amacher, a taekwondo master from St. Paul, had his former student and ex-girlfriend, Colleen Purificacion Larson, 24, of Woodbury, use his car and gun to carry out the attack.

Larson claims Amacher pressured her into the shooting. She is charged with attempted murder. Her trial, originally slated for last week, has since been rescheduled. She is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.