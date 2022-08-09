More from Star Tribune
Faulty water heater installation blamed for house explosion and fire that killed Hopkins couple
"A gas line was not reattached following the installation," a statement from the Fire Department read.
Business
Bright Health Group shares drop after latest results miss expectations
Bloomington-based health insurer reported progress on resolving problems in claims processing and risk adjustment.
Politics
Dawanna Witt, Mary Moriarty win primaries in races for Hennepin County sheriff, attorney
In the attorney race, retired Hennepin County Judge Martha Holton Dimick inched ahead of Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler.
State + Local
South Washington County school district voters reject $463 million bond measure
The measure was one of 14 construction bond proposals Minnesota school districts placed on ballots across the state.
Politics
Matt Little, Kathy Keena lead Dakota County Attorney race
Outgoing state Rep. Rena Moran took a commanding lead in her primary for Ramsey County Commissioner.