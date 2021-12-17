Introduction: There wasn't much to like from the Wild's performance Thursday vs. Buffalo, even if Minnesota was able to salvage one point in a shootout loss. It was the Wild's third consecutive defeat, something that had never happened in the regular season under head coach Dean Evason. And after the game, Evason talked about all the things he didn't like from the performance.

6:00: Mark Craig joins for his weekly NFL picks and some memories of Vikings vs. Bears. Typically when the Vikings have a playoff season they are able to handle Chicago. In a lot of other years, though, Soldier Field has been a nightmare destination.

21:00: The Wolves and Lakers are set to play at Target Center on Friday, but COVID protocols will limit the Lakers' roster. It's another example of the virus returning full force lately.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports