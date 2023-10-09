Authorities say a 58-year-old man died last week while working an overnight shift at a vegetable canning plant in Montgomery, Minn.

Jose Luis Alvarado died after being trapped and injured by "falling items" at the Seneca Foods plant at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

"My brother was a very happy, humble, sweet and outgoing person," Alvarado's sister wrote on a fundraising page. "Nobody deserves to pass away the way he did."

Police are investigating the cause. A spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry confirmed an OSHA investigation is also underway.

"Because of that, no further public information is available until the file is closed," James Honerman, a DLI spokesperson, said.

New York-based Seneca Foods did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Seneca is a leading producer of store-brand canned fruits and vegetables and also sells under the Libby brand.

The company website says the Montgomery facility — one of its six Minnesota plants — processes corn and peas and provides warehouse space. It was formerly a Green Giant plant before Pillsbury sold it to Seneca Foods in 1994.

Montgomery is about 45 miles south of Minneapolis.

Seneca is the largest private employer in Montgomery with about 100 employees, according to city records. Like many canning plants in the state, the Seneca facility employs many seasonal workers to handle the surge in work around harvest time.

According to the Montgomery plant's Facebook page, the facility sent recruiters to Brownsville, Texas, in early May to hire seasonal workers. The notice is delivered in both English and Spanish.

Alvarado was originally from Matamoros, Mexico and was living full-time in Texas, according to Mexican media reports.

Approximately 400,000 people in Minnesota are employed in agriculture production and processing, according to DLI.

On Thursday, Seneca employees protested outside the plant, demanding accountability for the accident.

According to federal OSHA records, the Montgomery plant was last inspected following a safety complaint in 2020 but was not cited for any violations.