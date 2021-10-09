DULUTH – Audrey Wethington and Ella Huber scored their first goals of the season at the start and end of the opening period as the No. 6 Gophers women's hockey team edged No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 3-1 on Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Emily Oden got the Gophers' final goal late in regulation, on a long shot six seconds after UMD pulled its goalie.

Wethington's goal came 2 minutes, 36 seconds into the game. Peyton Hemp and Taylor Heise asssited — with Heise's assist giving the senior 97 points in 98 career games.

Wethington, a sophomore forward from Blake, then had the lone assist on Huber's eventual game-winner at 18:45.

Huber, a freshman, played for Chicago Mission in high school and for the gold-medal winning U.S. team in IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship in 2020. She had a team-high five shots on goal.

UMD's Elizabeth Giguere cut the Gophers' lead in half at 16:26 of the second. She got the puck away from a Gophers player in the right circle and skate to the front of the net, beating Lauren Bench on a shot that found the five-hole.

The Gophers (1-2, 1-2 WCHA) avoided the program's first three-game losing streak in a single season since 2006-07. The Gophers were swept by Ohio State last week.

Minnesota has won three in a row over UMD and leads the all-time series 64-29-10.

Bench had 24 saves for the Gophers, Emma Soderberg 21 for the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-2).

