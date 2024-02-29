Elk River/Zimmerman's boys hockey team is packing up its fourth seed and its nine losses and heading to state. The Elks advanced Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Buffalo-Annandale in the final of Section 8 in Class 3A.

Elk River/Zimmerman advances from the section usually represented by Moorhead. The Spuds had made 23 consecutive section finals and won 15 of them until the Elks defeated them 4-2 in the section semifinal Saturday.

Daniel Babcock and Tristan Kriech scored for Elk River (18-9-1) in the first period Wednesday at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. Kole Mears scored in the second period.

Buffalo-Annandale (10-17-1) was seeded sixth in the tournament and reached the final by defeating seventh-seeded St. Cloud 2-1 in the section semifinals. St. Cloud defeated second-seeded Roseau in the first round, and Buffalo-Annandale dispatched third-seeded Sartell in the first round.

The Class 2A quarterfinals begin Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. The brackets will be seeded Saturday morning.



