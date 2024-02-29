Orono sophomore Jackson Knight took part in the team's back-to-back section title games in two different ways.

"I was in the stands last year," Knight said. "And this year, I get to be down here winning it, so it's unreal. Dream come true."

Knight's team-leading 20th goal of the season at 3:35 of the third period broke a tie and propelled Orono to its second Class 1A, Section 2 championship in a row. The top-seeded Spartans added two more goals for a 4-1 victory over third-seeded Minneapolis on Wednesday at St. Louis Park Rec Center.

Last season, Knight was on the swing line and didn't make the final roster ahead of the postseason. He had one assist in 12 games. This time, he's on one of Orono's most productive lines. His linemate, sophomore center Rory Kvern, got Orono (20-8-0) on the board first Wednesday when Knight's initial shot created a juicy rebound for Kvern in the slot. Minneapolis' Eli Milinkovich tied it with a power-play goal late in the first period.

Both teams knew it would be a battle headed into the third period in a tied game. Orono coach Sean Fish talked about it in the second intermission, telling his players they had one period to get back to Xcel Energy Center.

"They were all juiced," Fish said. "And we came out absolutely flying in the third."

Minneapolis (12-16-0) reached the section final after having an eight-game losing streak during the season. Minneapolis coach Joe Dziedzic cited his players' determination.

"To go from that to getting here, it's a credit to our players and their character," Dziedzic said.