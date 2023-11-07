More from Star Tribune
Election Day 2023: Voters turn out to cast their ballots
Voters went to their polling places on Tuesday to cast ballots for a variety of races, including city council and mayoral races in multiple cities around the metro.
Local
It's Election Day: Who's running and what's on the ballot
Minneapolis and St. Paul will pick City Council members; schools have board members and tax requests before voters.
Wolves
McDaniels recovers, Gobert brings heat in Wolves win over Celtics
Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert were at their best when they needed to be on Monday. For McDaniels, that meant rallying from a slow start to make key plays on both ends of the floor.
Colleges
St. Thomas loses last year's top scorer, but still looks dangerous
Andrew Rohde transferred to Virginia, but as St. Thomas showed in a loss to Cal on Monday, a group of seniors and sophomores is picking up the slack.
Randball
With Towns at his worst, Wolves beat a top NBA team. What does it mean?
The dichotomy between how most of the Timberwolves played against the Celtics and how Karl-Anthony Towns played was striking. Does it tell us anything?