Talking Volumes guest Edwidge Danticat on the ‘literary loves’ of her life

But the writing itself, I find easier. Everybody who writes personal nonfiction will say that there’s a moment while you’re writing it, in order to be brave, in order to be fully free, you have to forget that people will read it. In that freedom, sometimes there are things that you think you might have forgotten that come out through the writing that are startling, that you have to allow to come through. Part of that is acting on the premise that, “This is just for me, right?” And all of Minnesota!