Edwards, Timberwolves seek answers to Thunder's 'AAU' defense to avoid 2-0 deficit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Minnesota Timberwolves must solve Oklahoma City's ‘AAU' defense to avoid a 2-0 deficit in the Western Conference finals.
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards used the term to describe Oklahoma City's young, aggressive unit after the Thunder held the Timberwolves to 34.9% shooting in a 114-88 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday.
''I mean, it's hard to process because it was different every time,'' Edwards said after Game 1. ''Heavy in the gaps, sometimes trap the ball screens sometimes don't. Sometimes just run and jump. It's kind of similar to like AAU. They remind me of like an AAU defensive team. Just run and jump. Fly around. It's pretty good.''
Edwards said the first key for him is to be more aggressive. He didn't like that he scored 18 points on just 13 shots in a Game 1 loss, well below his normal output. He said his adjustment for Game 2 on Thursday night will be a simple one.
''Play without the ball a little more, get a little more cardio in,'' Edwards said. ''Should be good.''
Minnesota coach Chris Finch said there's plenty of ways for the Timberwolves to improve. They made just 15 of 51 3-pointers in the opener and committed 17 turnovers.
''We've got to pick up our decision-making,'' Finch said. ''We've definitely got to play with more force. We've got to play with more pass-pass combinations. We got to go somewhere a little bit quicker.''
Oklahoma City leads the league in defensive rating by a large margin in the playoffs. The Thunder lead all playoff teams with 10.8 steals per game and an opponent field-goal percentage of .407 in the postseason.