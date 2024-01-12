It's been just over a year since Edina police got their first electric squad car: a Ford Mustang Mach-E, which came about a year after neighboring Eden Prairie added a Tesla to the police fleet. But with Edina planning to eventually have an all-electric fleet, the department is moving toward more advanced vehicle chargers.
Earlier this month, the Edina City Council approved spending $23,500 from the city's sustainability fund to install the wiring and other infrastructure to support a "level 2" electric vehicle charger, which promises to charge cars in about half the time it takes now.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Once celebrated, the skyways of Minneapolis are now being blamed for downtown's empty streets
More from Star Tribune
Variety Once celebrated, the skyways of Minneapolis are now being blamed for downtown's empty streets
More from Star Tribune
Variety Once celebrated, the skyways of Minneapolis are now being blamed for downtown's empty streets
More from Star Tribune
Variety Once celebrated, the skyways of Minneapolis are now being blamed for downtown's empty streets
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Curious Minnesota
What happened to Paul Wellstone's green campaign bus?
The vehicle became famous for its central role in an underdog campaign. It has survived two decades out of the spotlight, but its future is dicey.
West Metro
Edina approves funds for faster police electric vehicle charger
The Edina Police Department aims to eventually have an all-electric fleet.
South Metro
Dakota, Scott counties to vote on new, $24 million Lakeville recycling facility
Both counties' boards will vote this week on the proposed Recycling Zone Plus facility, which officials say is needed as demand outpaces capacity at current facilities.
East Metro
East metro housing, Minneapolis distillery expansion among projects receiving state cleanup funds
Six Minnesota communities are receiving a combined $2.15 million in contamination cleanup and investigation grants from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Minneapolis
Suspect arrested after threats that set off U of M safety alerts
Students and workers were warned to avoid the campus after threats of gun violence were posted on social media. The suspect was arrested after an apparent standoff in Watson, Minn.