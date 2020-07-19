Eden Prairie native JD Spielman has picked his transfer destination: TCU.

The former Nebraska receiver entered the NCAA transfer portal a little more than a month ago, after he took a leave of absence from the Cornhuskers back in March. He finished last season as a redshirt junior, amassing All-Big Ten honors for the third time.

Per a report from 247Sports.com, Spielman can play immediately for TCU after receiving a waiver from the NCAA, as he has not yet graduated and isn't considered a graduate transfer. Many thought the Gophers, Spielman's hometown team that recruited him heavily and where many of his former Eden Prairie teammates went, could have been a landing spot. But having Nebraska corroborate Spielman's waiver request to play for a divisional rival seemed unlikely.

The report also notes former Gophers coach Jerry Kill, who would have initially recruited Spielman to the Gophers in 2016, was part of recruiting Spielman to the Big 12 team. Kill is now a special assistant to head coach Gary Patterson.

Spielman, son of Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, amassed 2,546 yards from 170 catches the past three seasons at Nebraska — ranking third on the program’s records list — and scored 15 touchdowns. He’s also prominent on special teams, returning 21 punts for 216 yards and two touchdowns as well as 39 kicks for 835 yards and one touchdown in his career.