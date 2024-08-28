Eating our own words: Our food writers return to the fair and reassess these low-ranking new foods

Update: Whether queuing up or grabbing a to-go order, Hamline Church Dining Hall is just about peak Minnesota at the most Minnesotan event of the summer. Which is why it was such a bummer on the first day to get dried-out meatballs on cold buns. Turns out, a little time and practice does make all the difference. This go around, the staff was scooping up juicy meatballs onto squares of cheese that melted just a little bit from that carry-over warmth. While these might never be in the running for as-good-as-grandma-made Swedish meatballs, it’s a sweet/savory bite that’s at least fun to try but not quite as beloved as the dining hall’s Al’s Breakfast pancakes or the Holy Hamloaf.