Twin Cities Marathon to allow e-hand bikes for first time

In addition to the hand-cycle pilot, the marathon’s Athletes with Disabilities Program includes Duo Teams, in which one rider and three pushers allow a participant without the ability to power their chair to participate in the event; Guide Runners for the Visually Impaired, where teams of two runners — one visually impaired and one a sighted guide — run the course together; and the Professional Push-Rim Wheelchair Racing Division, where invited, individual athletes with disabilities compete for awards and prize money.