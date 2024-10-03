Coming off last year’s cancellation owing to heat, runners are amped for Sunday’s Twin Cities Marathon from Minneapolis to St. Paul. In fact, weather could be favorable — or at least more fall-like — for the 9,000 marathoners and 12,000 TC 10 Mile participants who will lace up.
An essential guide to this weekend’s Twin Cities Marathon
As many as 21,000 runners will compete in the marathon and 10-mile race. What’s the weather forecast? What about the new half-marathon? What are the best places to watch?
The overall fields, including Saturday’s 10-kilometer, 5K and family events, could be the largest yet at more than 28,000, according to race organizers at Twin Cities in Motion (TCM).
“We are looking at a record weekend,” TCM President Dean Orton told the Star Tribune.
Here is a snapshot of what to know ahead of the races, whether you are a runner or cheering on one:
What’s the weather forecast?
As of Thursday morning, a high near 65 degrees is expected Sunday, with gusty, northwest winds, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight low Saturday is expected to be about 53.
The average mean high temperature in the Twin Cities on Oct. 3 is 54, according to state climatology records (1991-2020) but heat is top of mind after 2023′s cancellation.
In the near term and after analyzing historical weather data going back 50 years, race organizers say they are committed to keeping the traditional race day as is and the “fall experience,” said Orton.
“Just like we have for 40-some years, we have to think way out in advance and see what we have to do to help future-proof and ensure this is an experience for the next generation,” he added.
What times do the races start this weekend?
Saturday
7:45 a.m.: 10-kilometer race
8:45 a.m.: 5K
Sunday
TC 10 Mile
6:55 a.m.: Professionals start
7 a.m.: General start
*Half-marathon
9:30 a.m.
Marathon
7:55 a.m.: Wheelers start
8 a.m.: General start
Follow Sunday’s races
Tracking participants: Twin Cities in Motion’s app is a solid way to keep track of runners along the course. Go online to bit.ly/mara24app.
Livestream: KARE 11 will again have coverage beginning at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Watch it on kare11.com or the station’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/kare11. Go online to bit.ly/streammara24.
Find results: Go online to search results (find by person or by event) at MTECResults.com.
What’s new?
Half-marathon: Race organizers added a special charitable race, capped at 200 runners. It will begin at Lake Nokomis, the halfway mark of the full marathon. In addition to a race entry fee, participants needed to donate or commit to raising $365 for TCM’s TC Kids Run Free program.
Poster show: Local artists have produced marathon-inspired artwork. The public will have opportunities to buy posters at the running expo Friday and Saturday at St. Paul’s RiverCentre and online while supplies last.
Best of the Midwest: Invitations were sent out to up-and-coming competitive runners. The group represents Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska, South Dakota and Illinois. Minnesotans in the men’s field include Kevin Lewis of Minnesota Distance Elite, Danny Docherty and Ben Olson; Emma Lee and Kim Horner are among the women. All are competing for a $20,000 prize purse for both men and women.
Run with an Olympian: TCM has set up a short shakeout run for the public with Minnesota Olympic marathoner Dakotah Lindwurm and Ryan Hurley of Lagoon Sleep at 5:30 p.m. Friday from the expo in St. Paul.
Best places to spot runners...
Here are recommendations from TCM:
Mile 2 area:q Along Douglas Avenue. Marathon diehards know former state Supreme Court Justice Alan Page will be out, delivering support through his sousaphone.
Miles 4 and 5: The West Bde Maka Ska Parkway between Lake of the Isles and Bde Maka Ska.
Miles 12 to 14: Runners are digging in for the second half of the marathon just off Cedar Avenue and along the eastern shoreline of Lake Nokomis.
Miles 19 to 20: On the west side of Mississippi River, across the Franklin Avenue Bridge, the “Mission Mile” will host 15 nonprofit groups gathered to cheer.
Miles 15 to 21: The West and East River Parkways, by way of the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue Bridge, along the Mississippi River. This is a convenient spot to see runners twice without the need to travel by car. Park on the St. Paul side before heading to Mile 15 and back to 21.
Mile 22 to the finish line at the Capitol: Summit Avenue is a massive cheer zone, just when runners need the support to get them to the finish. (Pro tip: Don’t shout, “You’re almost there!” Better: “You’re awesome. You’ve got this!”)
... and grab a bite in Minneapolis
See assistant Food editor Nancy Ngo’s best spots that are walkable from the city’s largest lakes. Go online to bit.ly/mplseats.
Road warriors
There are 10 marathoners and one wheeler remaining in the special charter club: participants who have done every marathon since 1982.
Runners to watch
Marathon men: Dominic Ondoro, 36, of Kenya, who has four Twin Cities Marathon titles, is back. Ondoro broke the course’s 31-year-old record in 2016 with a time of 2:08:51. Phil Coppess, a single dad from Iowa, famously set the original mark in 1985 (2:10:05). Fellow Kenyan Shadrack Kimining also is a runner to watch. He ran 2:14:59 in his first marathon earlier this year.
Marathon women: Jessica Watychowicz of Illinois, who won the Twin Cities Marathon in 2022, is in the field. She ran a personal best 2:33:09 in winning that year. (She also is part of the Best of the Midwest field.)
TC 10 men and women: Conner Mantz and Clayton Young, who represented Team USA in the Olympic marathon in Paris, will race the TC 10-Mile. Among the women, Mercy Chelangat, 2022 NCAA 10,000-meter champion, is a prime contender along with Everlyn Kemboi, the NCAA 10,000-meter national champion in 2023.
